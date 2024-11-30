New Jersey Wins 3-1

November 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

A pair of goals from Ryan Novo powered the New Jersey Titans to a 3-1 victory over the Northeast Generals on Saturday night at the Canton Ice House in Canton, Massachusetts. Austin McNicholas stopped 32 of 33 shots in his return to New Jersey's crease.

Ryan Novo put the Titans on the board in the first period off a seeing eye pass from Blake Jones for his 12th goal of the season, tying him with Logan Renkowski and Jack Hillier for the team lead. Jack Roberts scored his second in as many games later in the frame, assisted by Kyle Kim and Nik Doumas, to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Novo made it 3-0 on the power play at the 8:42 mark of the second period, giving him 14 tallies this season. Renkowski and Kim picked up the helpers as New Jersey's offense cruised. The Generals would break McNicholas's shutout bid scoring on delayed penalty later in the period, but McNicholas would shut the door the rest of the way.

Improving to 14-11-2, the Titans remain in 4th place in the East Division, 3 points behind first place Rochester. New Jersey will be in action again on Thursday night, December 5th, when they host the Elmira Aviators in Middletown for the first time.

