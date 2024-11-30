Gariepy & Akimov Help Bugs Sneak Past Jacks Late to Earn Series Split

The Shreveport Mudbugs (13-9) came out on top in another wild one against the Odessa Jackalopes winning 3-2 at Ector County Coliseum Saturday night.

After ODA scored just 26 seconds into the game, the Bugs responded quite nicely and in shorthanded fashion. The play was created by Ian Emery who threw a shot off the goalie's pads and and buried in from Seth Murch for his seventh tally of the year to even the score, 1-1 at 16:06 of the opening period. SOG were tied 12-12 after one.

SHV dominated the second period out-shooting ODA 24-12 in the frame. The Bugs cashed in again on the PP as Cole Hutchinson fired a rocket from the point which snuck its way into the net to give SHV a 2-1 lead at 16:28. Andrej Paricka picked up the only assist on the extra man tally.

The Jacks would find the equalizer w/ their goalie pulled and their extra attacker on as Caden Ghiossi shot in his seventh goal from the slot through traffic to tie the game, 2-2. SHV had another answer and at 18:14 it was Gleb Akimov who skated through the slot and snapped in his seventh goal of the campaign to put the Bugs back up again, 3-2.

Aden Gariepy earned the win in net making 33 stops in the night.

The Bugs will conclude their long road trip w/ a two-game series against the El Paso Rhinos. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. CT from the El Paso County Events Center.

