Hat Tricks Acquire Two Forwards and Tender from Elmira Via Trade

November 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks continue to make huge changes to their roster with the additions of forwards Alexis Billequey and Kai Elkie, and a 2024 tender from the Elmira Aviators, in exchange for defensemen Anthony White, Andrew Horn, and Drew Jensen.

Billequey has had an impressive season with the newly formed Aviators, putting up 14 points in 21 games played this season. Before the 2024-25 campaign, the Laval native tore up the ice with the Hawkesbury Hawks of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), totaling 57 points in 54 games played for a 1.05 points per game average. On an ironic note, Alexis netted the first-ever Aviators goal in franchise history (along with their fourth goal of the contest) in Danbury during their 6-2 win over the Hat Tricks.

Elkie has put up eight points total on the scoresheet for Elmira in his second NAHL season. The Winnipeg native repped red and black for the Titans in New Jersey, in which he accumulated 13 points through 46 games played. General Manager Bob Thornton is happy with the new additions as he stated, "We were pursuing veterans and [they] both have good experience and scoring ability which we need, and [we] had to give up three good defensemen that Elmira wanted. We wish Andrew, Anthony and Drew well in Elmira and look forward to having Alexis and Kai join our group in Danbury."

The Hat Tricks would like to thank defensemen Anthony White, Andrew Horn, and Drew Jensen for their contributions to Danbury hockey, as we wish them well in Elmira.

You can see Alexis and Kai make their Hat Tricks debut this weekend as we head back up to Hooksett, New Hampshire to face off against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings for our second series of the 2024-25 season. You can stream the game live on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, recaps, and more.

