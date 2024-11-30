Ice Wolves Top Warriors

November 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves got back in the win column Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma Warriors. Andy Earl got the scoring started off of a deflected shot from Noah Mertz 3:42 into the game. Jace Erickson would score his second goal of the season and his second of the weekend to double the Ice Wolves' lead 2-0 just 1:42 later. The Warriors would come storming back on the powerplay as Nate Farrell would score two straight goals on the man advantage to tie the game at two. Louie Kamienski would add a goal with 1:16 left in the first period to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at the end of the period. In the second period Andy Earl would find his second of the game this time on the powerplay for the equalizer at three goals apiece. Trent Burlison would regain the lead for Oklahoma with just 41 seconds remaining in the second period. The Ice Wolves would go on the powerplay midway through the period and it would be Bryce Johnson tying the game at four.

We would head to overtime and midway through Ethan Hull would score his seventh goal of the season on a perfect pass from Nayan Pai and earn the Ice Wolves the victory. The assist would also cap off a 5-point weekend for Pai in just his second weekend with the team. The night lead to the Ice Wolves scoring multiple powerplay goals for the first time this season. The Ice Wolves will head to Greely, CO next weekend, Dec. 6 and 7 for their first matchup of the season.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.