Ice Wolves Earn Playoff Berth With A 4-2 Over Rhinos

March 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 defeat over the El Paso Rhinos Friday, March 21. There would be no goals in the first period as the goaltenders would stand strong. The second period saw a lot of action as the Rhinos would score the first goal of the game courtesy of Jacob Solano. The period would then see a line brawl with Jacob Guille, Andy Earl, and Toivo Lakksonen taking on Lawson Kimble, Beckett Hinchsliff, and Brendan Coughlin. The brawl would spark the Ice Wolves as Johnny Johannson would go coast to coast scoring a highlight real goal to tie the game. Twentynine seconds later Sean Smith would get his second goal of the season and give the Ice Wolves the lead. The third period would start on the power play for the Ice Wolves and Nayan Pai would score for a three to one lead. Stanley Hubbard immediately followed up with another goal just 14 seconds later to make the game 4-1. The Rhinos would add one but would ultimately not be enough and the Ice Wolves would secure the 4-2 victory.

