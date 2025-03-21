Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Capture Franchise Record with 21st Win of the Season

March 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury is back in the win column after an unfortunate weekend against Johnstown last week. The Hat Tricks scored four straight between the second and third periods to capture the 4-1 win over New Hampshire. Michaud, Mitchell, Utkin, and Tournas would find the back of the net, along with netminder Ryan Crowshaw saving 24 of the 25 shots that came his way for a .960 save percentage.

Hat Tricks Break Wins Record

Danbury has captured their 21st win of the season, which is the most wins in any season during our five-year history. The most wins in a season before today was 20 wins in our inaugural season back in 2020-21. The Hat Tricks will look to add another win tomorrow afternoon as they continue their playoff push.

Michaud Nets First NAHL Goal

Austin MIchaud, a tender for the 2025-26 season, notched his first NAHL goal via a top corner shot past Caufield. At first, Michaud was a bit confused as to whether it went in or not, but via the signal of his teammates he was able to get his confirmation.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks wrap up their weekend series tomorrow afternoon versus New Hampshire at 3:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door to watch the conclusion live in Danbury, or if you can't make it, you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more

