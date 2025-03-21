Hat Tricks Dominate Mountain Kings in 4-1 Win

March 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks keep the playoff push alive with a 4-1 victory over the Mountain Kings. Austin Michaud, Isaac Mitchell, David Utkin, and Niko Tournas would all find the back of the net. While Crowshaw put up a .960 save percentage, making 24 saves on 25 shots.

The action was level in the opening frame, as New Hampshire would grab nine shots on goal after twenty minutes. Danbury would have five shots and one successful penalty kill following a questionable call against Ameen Ghosheh for crosschecking. The Hat Tricks had a productive second frame, with the offense grabbing three goals. The scoring started with a top corner pick from Hat Tricks tender Austin Michaud, which would be his first NAHL goal, getting Danbury on the board. The next goal would come 8:29 later, as forward Isaac Mitchell scored a backhanded shot against New Hampshire goaltender Sam Caulfield after getting the puck through the legs of the defender on him before his shot. David Utkin would wrap up the scoring in the third, getting past Caufield with only 7.7 seconds remaining in the second period, to put Danbury up 3-0 heading into the final frame. Danbury would add one more tally in the final frame, as Niko Tournas would pick up his 67th point of the season, putting him seven points away from taking the all-time points record. Oli Genest of the Mountain Kings would grab New Hampshire's lone goal, giving us a final score of 4-1.

The Hat Tricks wrap up their weekend series tomorrow afternoon versus New Hampshire at 3:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door to watch the conclusion live in Danbury, or if you can't make it, you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.