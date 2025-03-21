Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

March 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines host the first placed team in the Midwest, the Wisconsin Windigo tonight with a 7:30pm puck drop at the Sullivan Arena.

The Wolverines hold a 4-1 record over the Windigo this season, with the Wolverines taking the past four games played.

This is the last time the two will meet during the regular season, doors open at 6:00pm, you can expect a packed arena so arrive early!

Purchase your tickets for the tonight's game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

The Den The end of season sale continues this week with all t-shirts on sale! Come by The Den tomorrow from 10am-3pm or this weekend starting at 6:00pm to shop the deals.

