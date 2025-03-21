Tomahawks Fall to Titans in Pivotal Playoff Race Battle, 5-3

March 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks were defeated by the New Jersey Titans by a final score of 5-3 on Friday night.

Going into the game, the mission was clear: win, and you're in. With just one point separating the two East Division rivals in the standings, all eyes were on the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoff race. A victory would guarantee a playoff berth, but a Philadelphia Rebels loss would also send both the Johnstown Tomahawks and New Jersey Titans to the postseason.

Both teams hit the ice determined to control their own destiny. Riding the momentum of a weekend sweep over Danbury, the Tomahawks struck first. With just over a minute left in the opening period, Nick White found the back of the net off assists from Dylan Shane and Nick Jarmain, giving Johnstown a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Tomahawks came out strong in the second period, adding to their lead just under two minutes in. Nick White struck again, netting his second goal of the night off an assist from Nick Jarmain to put Johnstown ahead 2-0.

New Jersey answered back with a goal of their own, cutting the lead in half, but Johnstown had an immediate response. Just seven seconds later, Cullen Emery capitalized on the opportunity, burying his 15th goal of the season to restore the Tomahawks' two-goal advantage at 3-1. The Titans continued to battle and managed to sneak in another goal before the period's end. As the teams headed into the third, Johnstown held onto a narrow 3-2 lead, setting up an exciting final frame.

The Titans wasted little time in the third period, tying the game at 3-3 just three minutes in. Moments later, they struck again to take their first lead of the night. New Jersey continued to press, adding another goal to extend their advantage to 5-3.

Despite their efforts, the Tomahawks were unable to find the back of the net in the final frame, and the Titans held on for the 5-3 victory. Johnstown goaltender Nick Avakyan put up a strong performance, turning aside 43 of the 48 shots he faced.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.