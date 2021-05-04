Wings Fall in Walk-Off Fashion on Opening Night

Red Wings Baseball is back. And so are all the ups and downs that come with it.

The Wings lost in walk-off fashion, 6-5, Tuesday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA.

A back-and-forth affair saw the Wings take the lead in the 10th on a Gerardo Parra RBI single and another lead in the 11th on an RBI knock from Jake Noll, but it was Scott Kingery's two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the 11th that sent the IronPigs to the win on Opening Night.

It took all of three pitches for the Red Wings to get on the board as leadoff man Luis Garcia hammered a pitch to straightaway center for a 1-0 lead.

After the IronPigs scored a pair in the second inning, Rochester regained their one-run lead in the third on RBI hits from Yasmany Tomas and Noll.

Noll finished 2-for-5 with two RBI in his Wings debut. Garcia was the only other Red Wing with multiple hits.

Red Wings starter Sean Nolin went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk. The southpaw struck out four.

The Wings bullpen, led by two scoreless frames from Justin Miller including five strikeouts, allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings of work.

The Wings and Pigs continue their season-opening, six-game series from Allentown on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. Right-hander Steven Fuentes makes his Red Wings debut.

WINGS THINGS: Nolin became the first Wings pitcher to bat in the starting lineup since Danny Graves in 2008. He's the first Wings pitcher to hit since Logan Darnell in the 15th inning on July 3, 2015 in Lehigh Valley. Nolin went 0-for-1 with a walk...Garcia is the youngest player to make a Red Wings Opening Day roster since 1982...This was the first time the Wings went to extra innings on Opening Day since 1981.

