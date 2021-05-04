RailRiders Drop Season Debut

May 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - For the first time in 605 days, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took the field on Tuesday night as the 2021 Triple-A East League season commenced, but the return to action was spoiled by the Syracuse Mets, 5-2.

Luke Voit went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in the first game of a rehab assignment while serving as the designated hitter.

The Mets took the lead in the bottom of the third when Martin Cervenka led off with a solo home run against RailRiders starter Mike Montgomery. Syracuse tacked on another run in the inning owing to two fielding errors to take a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth the RailRiders struck back against the Mets' Jered Eickhoff. Derek Dietrich led off with a single, then Socrates Brito clobbered a home run to center to tie the game at 2-2. Those were the only runs Eickhoff (1-0) allowed in 6.0 innings of work in his Mets organization debut.

Syracuse regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth as two wild pitches from Nick Nelson led to two more runs. Montgomery (0-1) was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits in 4.1 innings, walking one and striking out four in his RailRiders debut. The Mets tacked on a run in the sixth against Nelson on a David Thompson home run to extend the lead to 5-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put runners on base in every inning, but hit into three double plays and stranded six runners on base throughout the game. Voit, Brito, and Chris Gittens led the way with two hits each, while Andrew Velazquez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in his RailRiders debut.

Reggie McClain and Nick Goody each threw scoreless innings out of the bullpen for SWB in their 2021 season debuts. It was McClain's Yankees organization debut, while Goody pitched for the RailRiders for the first time since 2016.

The RailRiders continue their six-game series with the Mets on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse. The game can be heard on the RailRiders Baseball Network with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage beginning at 6:15.

The RailRiders 2021 home opener at PNC Field is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 against Lehigh Valley at 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

0-1

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.