Kingery walk-off gives Pigs first win in 2021
May 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) have not played a home game in 616 days and the first game of the 2021 season needed more than nine innings. Scott Kingery hit a walk-off two-run triple in the bottom of the 11th inning against Bryan Bonnell (0-1) to give the IronPigs a 6-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings (0-1).
Rochester wasted no time getting on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning as shortstop Luis Garcia hit a home run off IronPigs starting pitcher to give them a 1-0 lead. The IronPigs were able to answer in the bottom of the second inning as left fielder Luke Williams hit a two-run double off Sean Nolin to give them a 2-1 lead.
The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 3rd inning as left fielder Jake Noll hit an RBI single to score Luis Garcia and Yasmany Tomas hit a RBI double. The IronPigs tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning as Austin Listi hit an RBI single Nolin.
Medina pitched three innings before turning things over to the bullpen. Ramon Rosso, Cristopher Sanchez, Mauricio Llovera and David Paulino combined to retire 16 batters in relief of Medina before catcher Tres Barrera hit a single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.
Each team scored a run in the 10th inning. The Red Wings scored a run against Jeff Singer (1-0) in the top of the 11th inning to take a 5-4 lead.
The IronPigs and Red Wings play at 7:05 on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. RHP Spencer Howard takes the mound for Lehigh Valley.
