Voit Joins RailRiders for Opening Day on Rehab Assignment

MOOSIC, Pa. - The New York Yankees have added first baseman Luke Voit to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders roster on a Major League rehab assignment prior to tonight's season opener at the Syracuse Mets.

Voit will see his first game action since Sprint Training while rehabbing from left meniscus surgery. He hit .219 over 13 games in Spring Training and was placed on the Yankees Injured List on May 31.

The first baseman was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and has appeared in 213 games for New York since the trade. Voit has batted .279 for the Yankees over those two-plus seasons with 62 home runs, including a league-best 22 in last year's shortened season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins its 2021 campaign tonight at 6:35 P.M. in Syracuse. The game can be heard live online at swbrailriders.com and through the MiLB First Pitch App. The RailRiders play their home opener at PNC Field one week from tonight. Single-game tickets for the month of May, including Opening Night are available online only at swbrailriders.com.

