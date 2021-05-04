Cleveland Indians & Columbus Clippers Announce 2021 Opening Roster

May 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Cleveland Indians and the Columbus Clippers are excited to announce the 2021 opening roster that will take the field against Louisville for Tuesday's regular season opener. The Clippers, eleven-time and reigning Governors' Cup Champions return as many as 14 players who have previously worn the capital city anchor.

Andy Tracy begins his long-awaited first season as the Clippers manager. Rigo Beltran returns to run the Clippers pitching staff for a second year. Jason Esposito joins the staff this year as hitting coach and JT Maguire will be the bench coach. Jeremy Heller returns as trainer and Travis Roberson will debut as strength coach.

The 2021 roster is highlighted by several of the Indians' top prospects, the reigning IL home run champion, and several veteran additions (prospect ranking in parentheses).

The starting rotation has several promising candidates, among them: left-handers Logan Allen (#13), Kirk McCarty and Scott Moss (#19) and righties Jean Carlos Mejia and Eli Morgan (#30). None of those arms have logged more than five games in a Clippers uniform.

The relief corps will look similarly unfamiliar as only RHP's Dalbert Siri and Kyle Dowdy have pitched for Columbus previously. Joining the Indians organization this year are RHPs DJ Johnson and Blake Parker and southpaw Daniel Young. Pitchers moving up from the lower minors in the system include righties Manuel Alvarez and Robert Broom and lefty Anthony Gose, a former Major League Outfielder.

The outfield will have several known commodities as Daniel Johnson (#28), Oscar Mercado and Bradley Zimmer return to Huntington Park. Ben Gamel is the lone new-comer to the grass-roamers brigade.

On the infield, 2019 International League HR king, 1B Bobby Bradley (#21) is back, with fellow returnees 2B,SS Ernie Clement (#23), (Util) Tyler Kreiger and (Util) Connor Marabell. New faces on the dirt include highly regarded minor-league prospects 3B Nolan Jones (#2), SS Gabrial Arias (#6) and 2B Owen Miller (#18).

The catching corps will be decided among a group that includes once and future Clipper Ryan Lavarnway and newcomers Gavin Collins, Rene Rivera.

The Columbus Clippers begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4th at Louisville with a six-game series against the Bats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm. The Clippers start a new rivalry with the Omaha Storm Chasers at the home opener on May 11th at 6:15pm. For tickets and information call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.