Sounds Fall in Season Opener Despite Four Home Runs

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds clubbed four home runs in the 2021 season opener but a five-run bottom of the sixth inning for Toledo propelled the Mud Hens to an 8-6 win at Fifth Third Field Tuesday night.

Nashville got home runs from Dustin Peterson, Mario Feliciano and Derek Fisher in consecutive innings in the club's first game in over 600 days. Peterson's three-run blast started the scoring in the third inning, plating Jamie Westbrook and Fisher.

In the top of the fourth, Feliciano's first knock of the year left the yard to right-center to give Nashville a 4-0 lead. Fisher, playing with Nashville on a Major League rehab assignment, drilled a solo shot in the fifth.

Josh Lindblom started for Nashville on a Major League rehab assignment and went two scoreless innings. The right-hander threw 27 pitches (16 strikes) and struck out a pair.

Toledo didn't get on the board until after they trailed 4-0. Nomar Mazara and former Sounds slugger Renato Nunez launched solo homers in the span of three batters in the bottom of the fourth. Toledo added another tally against Nashville reliever Bubba Derby to trim the lead to 4-3.

Fisher's solo blast in the fifth gave Nashville a 5-3 lead, but it was short-lived after Toledo sent 10 to the plate in the sixth inning. Eric Haase's RBI double off Clayton Andrews made it a 5-4 game, and Christian Stewart launched a three-run homer two batters later to give the Mud Hens a 7-5 lead.

Westbrook started the top of the ninth with a bang when he crushed a solo homer to left field to make it 8-6. The Sounds second baseman was perfect at the dish with a 4-for-4 night. Toledo closer Joe Jimenez rebounded by retiring the next three batters in order to send the Mud Hens to an Opening Day win.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Toledo. Right-hander Thomas Jankins starts for the Sounds against right-hander Drew Hutchison for the Mud Hens.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are now 19-24 all-time on Opening Day, and just 6-14 when starting play on the road.

Jamie Westbrook matched a single-game career-high with four hits - the ninth time he has had four hits in his career.

