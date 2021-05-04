Indianapolis Indians Charities, Teachers' Treasures Announce Whiteboard Double Play Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS - You donate, we match! Today, Indianapolis Indians Charities (IIC) and Teachers' Treasures introduced the Whiteboard Double Play campaign, an initiative where IIC will match all donations made to Teachers' Treasures up to $10,000 through Monday, May 10. Teachers' Treasures is a nonprofit that obtains and distributes school supplies free to teachers in need. On average, teachers in Marion County spend $800-1,200 per year on school supplies for their students.

"With Central Indiana schools adjusting to a virtual, e-learning experience because of the pandemic and teachers and students now returning to their respective classrooms, the Indianapolis Indians and IIC are proud to partner with Teachers' Treasures to ensure students receive the items they need to learn and grow every day no matter the classroom setting," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "The Whiteboard Double Play campaign will be a home run on all accounts, and we look forward to contributing funds to this great initiative."

IIC compiled 500 booklets for students across Marion County in May 2020 and donated desks, office chairs and mini refrigerators, among other items, to Teachers' Treasures last December. Now, IIC will double the impact of every donation made to Teachers' Treasures through May 10. Donations can be made here starting as low as $5 with donation impact detailed below:

$5 = 4-pack of dry erase markers for one student

$10 = Dry erase board, 4-pack of dry erase markers and an eraser for one student

$25 = Dry erase boards and 4-packs of dry erase markers for 10 students

$50 = Dry erase boards for an entire class

$100 = Dry erase boards for two classes and a special shoutout from mascot, Rowdie

$250 = Dry erase boards for an entire school and a special shoutout from mascot, Rowdie

"Teachers' Treasures partnership with Indianapolis Indians Charities has provided a pillar of support during a turbulent year to 270+ schools within Marion County," said Alicia Van Rensburg, Teachers' Treasures Development Manager. "Through masks and distance learning, the need for personal whiteboards and supplies has been indispensable to our teachers and students."

