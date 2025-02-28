Wings acquire several key assets leading up to the trade deadline

PHILADELPHIA - This week, the Philadelphia Wings made a number of key trades as the March 10 NLL Trade Deadline draws closer. The Wings traded a 2025 1st round pick to Toronto in exchange for defensive players Mitch de Snoo and Chris Corbeil and sent forward Holden Cattoni to Las Vegas in exchange for transition player Shane Simpson.

"In recent games, we identified needs with injuries on our defense," said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "We think these moves will bring some exciting lacrosse to Wells Fargo Center to finish the regular season and propel us into the playoffs."

Mitch de Snoo is a two-time All-League selection and the 2021-2022 NLL Defensive Player of the Year. He was a finalist for the award again after the 2023-2024 season. During his college career at Drexel University, de Snoo helped carry the program to their first NCAA Tournament appearance. De Snoo was ranked as the #1 Defensive Player in the NLL by The Lax Mag following the 2023-2024 NLL season.

"de Snoo is known as a strong, physical, fast player that creates a ton of transition opportunities and is a scoring threat every time he is on the floor," said Day. "He will be our best loose ball player on the defense."

Chris Corbeil is a three-time NLL Champion and former long-time captain of the Rush franchise. Corbeil has also represented Canada twice at the World Box Lacrosse Championships, winning gold both times and serving as Captain for their 2019 run.

"Corbeil is one of the best leaders I have been around in lacrosse," said Day. "I was fortunate to spend time with him when I coached Team Canada and look forward to how his great speed and experience will help lead our defense."

Shane Simpson led all defensive players in goals (18) in 2023 and was then named as a finalist for the Transition Player of the Year award after the 2024 season with 24 total points (16g, 8a).

"Simpson is one of the fastest players, and one of the best transition players, in the NLL," said Day. "His skills will give a needed boost to our transition game."

Holden Cattoni departs the Wings after playing 24 games for Philadelphia over two seasons. This season, Cattoni was the third-leading scorer for the team to-date with 60 points (21g, 39a).

The Philadelphia Wings currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot, and return to Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, March 8 following a bye week this weekend.

