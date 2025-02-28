Alabny FireWolves' Comeback Falls Short to Rochester Knighthawks

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ROCHESTER, NY - In a hard-fought game that saw the Albany FireWolves (3-9) claw back to within one goal, the FireWolves could not overcome the Rochester Knighthawks (6-7) and would fall 14-7 at Blue Cross Arena.

Dyson Williams led the way for the FireWolves with 4 points on 3 goals and 1 assist. Scoring for Albany was rounded out by Alex Simmons with 4 points (1g, 3a), Sam Firth with 2 points (1g, 1a), Will Johansen with 2 points (1g, 1a), and Colton Watkinson adding 1 goal. Doug Jamieson kept the game close for much of the game and would end the night with 50 saves on 63 shots on goal.

It was a tough start for Albany as Rochester scored the first three goals of the game with two coming on extra man opportunities. An early five-minute major penalty against Albany left them playing a lot of defense in the first quarter, but they were able to kill the majority of the penalty and limit the Knighthawks scoring chances. The first quarter would end with Rochester leading 3-0.

In the second quarter, Johansen got the FireWolves on the board with a goal in transition to make it 3-1. However, the Knighthawks would quickly answer back with two more goals to extend their lead to 5-1. Albany would get several power play opportunities and Williams would cash in with a power play goal to cut the score to 5-2 before the game headed to halftime.

The second half would see Albany mount their comeback, but in the third quarter Rochester would strike first with two more quick goals that brought the game to 7-2. The FireWolves responded with a power play goal by Firth, a transition goal by Watkinson, and a great on the run shot by Williams to give them some momentum and make it close at 7-5. The Knighthawks would get one back and the third quarter would end with a score of 8-5.

In the final quarter, the FireWolves came out firing as they took advantage of several Rochester penalties. Simmons and then Williams buried two great shots on power plays to make it a one goal game at 8-7. Unfortunately, soon after the Knighthawks would find their rhythm and exploit another five-minute major penalty by Albany to score six straight goals. The game would end with Rochester defeating the FireWolves 14-7.

Next up for the FireWolves is another road trip to face the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena for Marvel Super Hero Night.

