Comparing the Otherworldly Exploits of Lyle Thompson and Jeff Teat

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Two of the National Lacrosse League's most impactful titans lock horns this weekend when Lyle Thompson and the Georgia Swarm (6-4) pay a visit to Jeff Teat and his Ottawa Black Bears (5-5) during Week 14's NLL Friday Night on TSN broadcast.

While each superstar brings their own unique resume and playing style to Friday's marquee matchup, there is no doubt in the world that this pair of former number one overall selections have already bestowed a significant imprint and legacy on the box lacrosse landscape.

At 6'1, 180 lb, 32-year-old Lyle Thompson (native name Deyhahsanoondey) approaches his craft from a methodology that combines power and speed. Equally adept at connecting with the back of the net from long range or slicing and dicing his way to the crease, the proud son of Onondaga Nation draws the attention of every player, coach, and fan in the building upon activating his scoring motion.

Operating mainly from the left side of the field, the 2017 NLL champion and regular season MVP entered this season sporting 323 goals and 399 assists. Midway through his ninth campaign, the University at Albany alum has posted 26 goals to go along with 31 helpers.

Coming in at a smaller yet solid 5'10, 170 lb, 27-year-old Jeffrey Steven Teat supplies command and imagination to his chosen line of work, brilliantly scoring and/or setting up his teammates from a series of often-unfathomable angles, while maintaining his movement to maximize scoring potential. The former Cornell Big Red phenom is capable of just about anything when vulcanized rubber meets reinforced nylon.

Officing principally from the right side of the floor, the 2022 Rookie of the Year began 2024-2025 the possessor of 151 goals and 223 assists, including a 136-point performance in 2023, one shy of the single-season record held by Buffalo Bandits icon Dhane Smith. Ten games into the current tour, the Brampton, Ontario native has lit the lamp 22 times while aiding his running mates on 31 occasions.

Behold Teat's Well-Rounded Greatness

While fans and other players continue to gaze in awe when it comes to the dynamic play of these two NLL superstars, it is those who oversee Thompson and Teat's respective careers who can provide the highest level of praise for the unquestionable faces of their respective franchises.

Here's what their coaches have to say:

Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau

"Lyle is not only our best player, but our hardest working. He is willing to do whatever we ask of him. He has played on the face-off team, shut off transition, and played defense as well as pressing up the floor to create turnovers. As far as offense, Lyle specializes in making something out of nothing. Often, a play or situation looks like it was defended well, but Lyle is able to use his athleticism and skill to make a play himself or find an open teammate. Like many great players, he commands a lot of attention, and Lyle continues to make other players around him better."

Swarm Assistant Coach Andrew Secore

"Lyle Thompson is one of the most dynamic offensive players the game has ever seen. His combination of vision, creativity, and finishing ability makes him a constant threat, whether he's scoring himself or setting up teammates. His ability to time defenders' cross checks and slip to open floor is unmatched."

Black Bears Head Coach Dan Ladouceur

"While it sounds cliché, Jeff Teat is just an absolutely complete player. It is clear how dangerous a shooter and scorer he is, but what is often overlooked is how he truly makes everyone around him better players. His vision of the floor and understanding of game circumstance is second to none. Jeff is like having a coach on the floor at all times. His unselfish approach to the game is what truly sets him apart. Jeff is more happy with other people's success than he is his own and that is very genuine. He forces teams to game plan for him and then makes adjustments to share the ball and include his teammates."

Black Bears General Manager & Executive Vice President Rich Lisk

"What can I say about Jeff's on-field performance that hasn't already been said and witnessed? The part that not many people get to see is Jeff the person. I have been around many very good leaders and Jeff is one of the best. The minute we named him Captain, the team chemistry, atmosphere, and attitude changed. The way he represents the Black Bears is second to none. His work ethic, character, and approach to the game have permeated our locker room from day one. As a GM, you want the right leaders to lead your team, and in my opinion, we have the best."

Tune in on February 28 at 7:00pm ET for NLL Friday Night on TSN as the Georgia Swarm take on the Ottawa Black Bears. Watch on TSN, TSN+, ESPN+, & NLL+.

