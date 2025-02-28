Philadelphia Wings to Host "An Emo Evening, Vol. III" with Special Guests the Early November

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Back by popular demand for a third season, the Philadelphia Wings will host "An Emo Evening, Vol. III" with special guests The Early November. The band will return home for an epic halftime performance as Wings fans celebrate all things emo all night long. With the Wings headed towards a pivotal stretch of playoff positioning home games, emo enthusiasts are invited to come scream their hearts out to the tune of their favorite generation-defining emo music and cheer for the Wings as they battle the Albany FireWolves. Tickets for An Emo Evening are on sale now at wingslax.com.

After forming in Atlantic County, New Jersey in 2001, The Early November quickly solidified their place in the early 2000s emo scene, gaining a dedicated fanbase with their heartfelt lyrics and dynamic sound. Their debut album, "The Room's Too Cold," was met with wide critical acclaim, debuting at #1 on Billboard Top Heatseekers. Two decades later, the band, consisting of frontman Ace Enders and founding drummer Jeff Kummer, are coming off the recent release of their self-titled, seventh studio album, marking what Enders calls "a pivotal moment" in the band's history. Fans can expect to hear both beloved classics and material from the band's most recent record when The Early November takes the stage for the first time ever at Wells Fargo Center.

"Naturally, we love Philly sports and are thrilled the Wings are having us for their halftime show," said The Early November drummer Jeff Kummer. "We've seen countless games and shows at Wells Fargo Center and it's an honor to play, so we're preparing an exciting set that everyone can enjoy."

Fans in the New Trail Brewing Party Zone will be at the center of the action when The Early November takes the stage at halftime. In addition to the performance, fans in the party zone will enjoy one of the best parties in pro sports, including turf-side views, tailgate games, and three free drinks (beer/seltzer/soda/water) with every ticket starting at $50.

In addition to the halftime performance, fans can expect a full arena takeover for the ultimate tribute to emo music. Plus, for one night only, fans can enjoy specialty food and drink offerings crafted to amp up the evening's festivities.

Specialty drink offerings available at the South Food Hall & Bar section 107 include:

"Vodka is for Lovers" | Union Forge vodka, strawberry syrup, lemonade

"Crush, Crush, Crush" | Union Forge vodka, triple sec, orange juice, topped with Sprite

Fans looking to satisfy their sweet cravings can check out the "Taking Back Sundae," available at section 101 and 113 on the main concourse.

