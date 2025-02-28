Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Swarm

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are back at home tonight for their final Friday night home game of the season, when they take on the Georgia Swarm at 7:00 p.m. ET.

It will be the second and final meeting this season between the Black Bears and Swarm. The Black Bears will be looking to sweep their two-game season series after taking the first game by a score of 14-10.

The first game, on January 10, saw three Black Bears record hat tricks: Larson Sundown, Jacob Dunbar and Jeff Teat. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Most recently, the Black Bears hosted the Halifax Thunderbirds last Friday, falling by a score of 14-9. Jeff Teat and Larson Sundown both tallied hat tricks, while Kiel Matisz recorded four assists. A full breakdown of last week's game can be found HERE.

The Swarm enter tonight's game having won their most recent game by a narrow margin of 11-10 in overtime when they beat the Toronto Rock last Saturday. Prior to the game, here's how the Black Bears and Swarm match up:

Jeff Teat (22) - GOALS - Lyle Thompson (26)

Jeff Teat (31) - ASSISTS - Lyle Thompson (31)

Jeff Teat (53) - POINTS - Lyle Thompson (57)

Brent Noseworthy (61) - LOOSE BALLS - Jeremy Thompson (69)

Zach Higgins (403) - SAVES - Brett Dobson (372)

