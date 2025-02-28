Player Transactions

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Ranagan on the Short Term Hold List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed TJ Comizio on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hutchcraft and Turner Evans on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Jake Piseno and Kevin Orleman on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Jake Piseno on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

