Doug Jamieson Is Heating up at the Right Time

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves earned a commanding 11-6 win last weekend against the Philadelphia Wings at the MVP Arena. At the forefront of the FireWolves win was none other than Doug Jamieson. Jamieson finished the game with 47 saves, a massive step in the right direction for one of the league's top goaltenders.

Jamieson took a new approach the week leading up to the game in order to put himself in the best position for success.

"I've kind of been searching for my game over the last couple of weeks and been struggling a little bit," said Jamieson. "I went back and watched some films of some old games to the times that I have been successful. Preparing (for Philadelphia) I was watching their shooters and some of their shots and tendencies."

Albany's coaching staff took an unorthodox approach coming into the game against Philadelphia. Offensive coach Darryl Gibson swapped roles with defensive coach Clem D'Orazio to implement different gameplans on both sides of the floor. The plan ultimately paid off with both the defense and offense having productive days all around. The defense held the Wings to only 6 goals and the offense scored 11 times in the victory.

"It definitely threw off the Wings when they were coming out expecting one defense and we're doing something completely different," said Jamieson. "I think that worked to our advantage and I thought we ran it pretty well. I think just cutting the floor in half for me worked as I didn't have to worry about guys running over the top as much."

Despite the personal success, Jamieson credits his teammates and coaches for trusting him to make plays.

"My coaches and teammates, everyone has been awesome," said Jamieson. "(Coach) Clark, Clem, and Gibby everyone has been really awesome in giving me belief, and saying they trust me so I can't really ask much more from them."

What made the win even more memorable for Jamieson, was having the FireWolves fans supporting him the whole way.

"The last game was one our best crowds," said Jamieson. "It's kind of impressive since we haven't been playing to our full potential, but they're still coming. Down the stretch against Philly they had some 'Dougie' chants going through the stadium and it gives you goosebumps when they're yelling your name."

Albany's favorite goalie and the FireWolves will look to keep their momentum going as they square off with their New York state rivals the Rochester Knighthawks tonight at 7 pm at Blue Cross Arena.

