Black Bears Unable To Come Back Against Swarm

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







A second quarter push of five goals in a row saw the Black Bears make a move for the comeback but they were unable to complete it as they fell to the Georgia Swarm by a score of 15-9. Jeff Teat had a seven-point night with four goals and three assists, while Connor Kearnan tallied six points in the form of one goal and five assists.

Game breakdown

Opening the scoring for the Black Bears was Connor Kearnan just 33 seconds into the game with his 11th goal of the season. Picking up assists on Kearnan's goal were Jeff Teat and Matt Marinier. The goal gave the Black Bears a 1-0 lead early into the game.

Doubling the Black Bears' lead to 2-0 was Jacob Dunbar at 1:02 into the first quarter with his 22nd goal of the season, which tied him for a team lead. Connor Kearnan picked up his second point of the night with an assist on Dunbar's goal alongside Ron John.

The Swarm struck back at 2:38, when Shayne Jackson scored his 14th goal of the season to cut the Black Bears' lead to 2-1.

Andrew Kew scored his 13th goal of the season for the Swarm at 3:16 into the first quarter to tie things up at 2-2.

Giving the Swarm their first lead of the game was Brendan Bomberry when he scored his ninth goal of the season at 4:33 to give his team a 3-2 lead.

Extending the lead for the Swarm was Lyle Thompson with his team-leading 27th goal of the season at 6:04 into the first quarter.

Scoring his second goal of the game at 7:56 was Shayne Jackson to put the Swarm up by a score of 5-2.

After the first quarter, the Black Bears found themselves down by three but with lots of game to play.

Opening the second quarter scoring was Jacob Dunbar with his second goal of the game just 51 seconds into the quarter to cut the Swarm's lead to 5-3. Assists on the goal went to Jeff Teat and John LaFontaine. The goal marked Dunbar's 23rd of the season, giving him the team lead.

Less than a minute later, Reilly O'Connor got the Black Bears back within one with his sixth goal of the season at into the second. Jeff Teat picked up his third assist of the night while Larson Sundown picked up his first.

At 4:56 into the second quarter, Larson Sundown scored to tie the game at 5-5. The Swarm challenged the play and it went to review, but the call on the field was confirmed and it was a good goal, giving Sundown his 15th goal of the season. Connor Kearnan and Kiel Matisz both received assists on the tying goal.

Less than 30 seconds later, Jeff Teat scored his 23rd goal of the season which tied him with Jacob Dunbar for the team lead and restored the Black Bears' lead at 6-5. Assisting the goal were Kiel Matisz and Connor Kearnan once more.

Extending the Black Bears' lead to two was captain Jeff Teat with his second goal of the night at 9:21 in the second quarter. Jake Stevens picked up the lone assist on Teat's goal.

Just over a minute later, the Swarm struck to get back within one off Seth Oakes' sixth goal of the game with 4:44 to play in the half.

The last few minutes of the half remained scoreless and the Black Bears headed into halftime up by one at 7-6 thanks to five straight goals in the second quarter.

Andrew Kew opened the scoring in the second half to tie the game for the Swarm at 7-7 with his second goal of the game 2:47 into the quarter.

Jeff Teat scored at 5:30 into the third quarter to complete the hat trick and return the lead to the Black Bears at 8-8. Assisting Teat's goal were Kiel Matisz and Connor Kearnan.

Striking back were the Thompson brothers. Miles Thompson scored his ninth goal of the season just under a minute later, with both Lyle and Jeremy Thompson recording assists on the goal to tie the game 8-8.

Lyle Thompson scored his second goal of the game at 7:19 to regain the Swarm's lead at 9-8.

Just over a minute later, Seth Oakes also notched his second of the game to double the Swarm's lead to 10-8.

Extending Georgia's lead to three was Bryan Cole with his 21st goal of the season coming with 6:13 to play in the third quarter.

After four straight goals from Georgia in the third quarter, the Black Bears headed into the final frame down by three at 11-8.

Andrew Kew opened the fourth quarter scoring when he completed a hat trick of his own just 40 seconds in to make it 12-8.

Continuing their offensive push, the Swarm scored again with 9:21 remaining to play when Lyle Thompson scored his third goal of the game for a hat trick, making it 13-8.

Jeff Teat responded with his fourth goal of the game at 6:01 into the quarter. Picking up the lone assist on Teat's goal was Connor Kearnan with his fifth of the game.

Just under a minute later, Seth Oakes scored his third goal of the game followed by Jeff Henrick's first goal of the season to make it 15-9.

It didn't take long for things to become chippy, as the physicality ramped up in the late minutes of the game.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the fourth quarter and the Black Bears fell to the Swarm for their second loss in a row by a score of 15-9.

The Black Bears will return to play at home on Saturday, March 15 when the Rochester Knighthawks come to town at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will mark the team's first Saturday home game of the season, so don't miss out!

