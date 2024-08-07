Windish Walks It off for Arkansas

North Little Rock, AR - Hogan Windish hit a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night. Juan Mercedes, Raul Alcantara and Peyton Alford combined to hold the Drillers to just one run on two hits and retired the final 17 hitters of the night. Over the first eight innings, Arkansas moved just one runner past first base. Alford was awarded the win with Lucas Wepf getting charged with a blown save and taking the loss. Tulsa starter Chris Campos dealt eight shutout innings with nine strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa scored in the fourth when Damon Keith tripled and then scored on a wild pitch.

* Harry Ford and Cole Young connected for consecutive singles in the ninth and then executed a double steal, setting the stage for the heroics of Windish.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Juan Mercedes: 5 IP, 2 H, R, BB, 8 K

* LHP Raul Alcantara: 2 IP, 2 K

* LHP Peyton Alford: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* It was the 7th walk-off win of the season for Arkansas.

* Arkansas has won six of the first eight games on this homestand.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Michael Morales (0-1, 6.48) making the start against LHP Jackson Ferris making his Double-A debut. It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

