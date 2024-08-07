Hooks Drop Pitchers' Duel
August 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Andrew Morris struck out nine over seven innings Wednesday night, leading Wichita to a 3-0 triumph at Whataburger Field.
The Hooks squandered a strong showing by Trey Dombroski, who permitted one hit and two walks while striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.
Since being summoned from Class A, the lefty Dombroski sports a 1.08 ERA in two Texas League starts.
All of the Wind Surge offense came on two swings, a lead-off homer by Ben Ross in the third and a two-out, two-run clout by Luke Keaschall in the eighth.
Brody Rodning and Cesar Gomez teamed to retire all five Wichita batters they faced, with Alimber Santa logging three frames out of the Corpus Christi bullpen. Santa dispatched nine of 11 on the evening.
After being held to three baserunners over the first seven innings, the Hooks drew three two-out walks in the eighth before Austin Deming and Rolando Espinosa recorded singles in the ninth. Kyle Bischoff and Miguel Rodriguez dodged those respective rallies.
