Soddies Blanked as Naturals Even Series

August 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles and Naturals were locked in a pitcher's dual through the first six innings on Wednesday night. The two starting pitchers combined to allow just one run on six hits. The Naturals used a three-run top of the seventh to pull away and even the series with a 4-0 win on Wednesday night.

The only hits through the first two innings of the night came off the bat of the Naturals. Billy Corcoran worked around a one-out double in the top of the first but Dillan Shrum gave NW Arkansas a 1-0 lead with his second home run of the series in the second. Amarillo's offense helped Steven Zobac work two efficient innings on the mound. The right-hander only needed 18 pitches to get through the first six batters of the game. Corcoran allowed a leadoff single in the third but promptly proceeded to retire each of the next three.

D-backs' no. 16-rated prospect Kristian Robinson earned the first hit against Zobac with a two-out double off the left field wall. Zobac then got Kevin Graham to roll over to first base to end the threat and keep Amarillo at a one-run deficit. Another one-out double by the Naturals in the fourth was left stranded by Corcoran as he used two strikeouts in the innings to get up to four for the game. Zobac worked another 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth as he got through his four innings in 42 pitches.

Corcoran and Zobac each faced the minimum in the fifth. Despite a leadoff single, the Naturals sacrificed their first out with some small ball and then botched a hit-and-run as an infield pop-up doubled off Diego Hernandez from second. Zobac struck out the Sod Poodles in order as he got through 15 of the first 16 batters he faced. Corcoran made it two straight innings facing three batters with the help of the long stride and wingspan of A.J. Vukovich for the third out robbing what might have been extra bases. The two pitchers continued to trade blows as Zobac made it six straight strikeouts to end the sixth and send the game to the seventh inning as a 1-0 Naturals advantage. NW Arkansas added to their lead in the next half-inning.

Corcoran placed two batters on with a one-out hit-by-pitch before issuing his second walk of the game. Hernandez then roped a double to the right-field corner to score the second run of the night. Amarillo decided to intentionally load the bases and the move nearly paid off. A slow roller to Andy Weber at shortstop ended up as a fielder's choice with the middle infield duo not able to get the twin killing. The third run of the night also brought an end to Corcoran's outing with Jake Rice taking over pitching duties for Amarillo. Before the left-hander could deliver his first pitch out of the bullpen he was called for a balk and allowed the fourth run of the night to cross the plate and end the bid for a quality start for Corcoran.

Tim Tawa ended the run of 10 straight Sod Poodles sat down by Zobac with a one-out single in the seventh. First base would be the furthest he would get with Caleb Roberts grounding into a fielder's choice for the second out of the frame. Zobac made it seven scoreless innings as he punctuated his outing with his 12th strikeout. Rice worked a three-up, three-down top of the eighth.

Amarillo's offense got to see a new pitcher on the mound with Ryan Brady taking over on the bump to face the 6-7-8 hitters. Weber drew a leadoff walk, their first of the evening. Their third hit of the night also resulted in the second out with the ball hitting Weber's foot on his way to second base. Brady gave Naturals' pitchers their 14th strikeout with his second of the inning ending the bottom of the eighth.

Chris Rodriguez made his Amarillo debut as he headed to the mound for the ninth. The right-hander allowed the first two batters to reach but stranded them both in scoring position. The top of Amarillo's order headed to the plate to face Anderson Paulino. The trio was retired in order making it the sixth inning that Naturals' pitchers faced the minimum.

The Sod Poodles and Naturals will continue the series with game three on Thursday night. D-backs' no. 9-rated prospect Dylan Ray (1-2, 4.89 ERA) will get the start against NW Arkansas and RHP Ben Kudrna (0-1, 6.52 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

DON'T CRY BECAUSE IT'S OVER: Jancarlos Cintron saw his career-high 13-game hit streak come to an end on Wednesday night after finishing the game 0-for-4 with a strikeout. His 13-game streak was T-9th in franchise history and the longest by a Sod Poodle in 2024. The last time Cintron had a 12+ game streak come to an end, he rattled off another 11-game streak right after.

PUT IT IN RICE: Left-hander Jake Rice made it eight straight scoreless appearances after working 1.1 IP in relief of Billy Corcoran on Wednesday. His current span dates back to July 10th and has covered 8.0 IP. He entered Wednesday night with the seventh-longest active streak in the Texas League and now sits T-5th. Over his last eight innings on the bump he has only allowed one hit and has added nine strikeouts.

BLANKED: The 4-0 shutout loss was the 11th time Amarillo had been kept off the scoreboard this year and the 33rd time overall since 2019. The last time Amarillo was held without a run came on July 12th on the road in San Antonio when they lost 1-0. The three hits Amarillo had was the 22nd time being held to five or fewer hits in a game.

Cory Hilborne Director of Media Relations & Baseball Operations 2019 & 2023 Texas League Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball P: 806-803-9614 E: coryh@sodpoodles.com A: 715 S. Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101 www.sodpoodles.com FOLLOW US!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.