Wichita Works Combined Shutout, Hits Two More Rockets Out Over Corpus Christi

August 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge shut out the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-0 at Whataburger Field. The Wind Surge also hit a pair of bombs for the second straight night to jump ahead 2-0 in the series.

Andrew Morris set the tone early by striking out the side in the bottom of the first. Morris would go on to tie his season-high with nine punchouts.

While Wichita's first six hitters got sent down as the minimum through two innings, Ben Ross led off the third by swatting a solo home run, his ninth of the season, off a 3-2 count to left field. Wind Surge hitters connected on three homers through the first 13 innings of the series against Corpus Christi pitching.

Outstanding work on the mound carried throughout the next four innings, as three batters reached base in total on both sides. Morris continued to deal on the mound while the Hooks went to their bullpen.

Luke Keaschall left the yard on a two-run blast, his eighth round-tripper with Wichita, that stayed fair down the line in left for a 3-0 Wind Surge lead in the top of the eighth.

It Isn't A Long Ball Party Without Luke!

Luke Keaschall twists a two-out, two-run home run down the left field line to triple the lead.

Corpus Christi loaded the bases on free passes in the home half of the eighth before Kyle Bischoff retired Collin Price on an inning-ending foul tip strikeout. The hosts also got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth on a pair of singles, then Miguel Rodriguez froze Pascanel Ferreras with a slider to end the game in shutout fashion.

Morris impeccably received his sixth win of the season, giving up just two hits over seven innings with a walk and nine strikeouts to jump ahead to 6-3 in Double-A. Rodriguez also earned his fourth save after keeping the ninth scoreless with two hits and the game-ending whiff.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, at 6:35 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.