Big Seventh Pushes RockHounds Over RoughRiders

August 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders could not overcome a four-run seventh for the Midland RockHounds in a 4-1 loss from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Frisco (21-14, 65-39) starter Dane Acker was the bright spot for the Riders, allowing just four hits over five shutout innings while walking three and striking out eight batters.

The Riders found the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning when Max Acosta drove in Josh Hatcher to make it 1-0.

Midland (22-13, 62-42) then answered in the seventh with three-straight run-scoring doubles. Brennan Milone ripped a two-run go-ahead double to start it against Jackson Kelley (2-1) before Henry Bolte and Daniel Susac both doubled in runs of their own to balloon the lead to 4-1.

Colin Peluse (3-2) took home the win for Midland with two runless relief innings while Shohei Tomioka clamped the game down for his first save of the season.

Hatcher paced the Frisco offense with three hits, but the Riders have just scored two runs over the first two games of the series.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the RockHounds at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th. LHP Mitch Bratt (1-0, 0.00) is expected to start for the RoughRiders while the RockHounds will turn to RHP Chen Zhuang (0-0, 0.00).

