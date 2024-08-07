Springfield Reaches New Season-High on Wednesday

August 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (59-45) reached a season-high 14 games over .500 with a 7-4 win on Wednesday night. Springfield took the lead in the second inning and despite their lead shrinking to one late, never trailed in the contest.

Decisions:

W: Brandon Komar (6-1)

L: Austin Krob (3-9)

S: Matt Svanson (19)

Notables:

Chandler Redmond brought home a pair of runs with a single in the second. It extended his on-base streak to fifteen straight games.

With a walk, Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 12 straight games.

Brandon Komar allowed just one run in 5.1 innings of work. He struck out four en route to the win.

Nathan Church, RJ Yeager, Matt Lloyd and Ramon Mendoza all tallied RBIs in the game.

Matt Svanson is a perfect 19 for 19 in save opportunities this season.

On Deck:

Thursday, August 8: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-2, 3.05) vs SA RHP Henry Baez (1-0, 2.38)

Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

