Campos Has Career Night, But Drillers Fall 2-1

August 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Chris Campos had a career night in his seventh start for the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday. Campos made the longest start from a Tulsa pitcher this season by completing eight shutout innings, holding the Arkansas Travelers to four hits and striking out a career-high nine batters. Even with the outstanding start, the Drillers offense once again struggled to supply run support, scoring just one run on two hits for the game, but Tulsa had the lead entering the ninth inning.

Reliever Lucas Wepf took the mound in the ninth inning with a 1-0 lead. After two singles and a double steal put runners at second and third, Hogan Windish delivered a two-out, walk-off double to hand Tulsa the tough 2-1 loss at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Like the previous night, the game was another pitcher's duel, as Tulsa had earned the game's only hit entering the fourth inning. With one out, Damon Keith blasted a triple off the center field wall. Keith gave Tulsa the lead by scoring on a strike three wild pitch that gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Campos kept the Drillers ahead through the first five innings, giving up just three hits without issuing a walk.

The first baserunner he allowed came on a hit in the fourth inning.

Campos returned for the seventh and after allowing a lead-off single, he induced a 6-4-3 double play and a flyout to complete the inning.

Campos came back out for the eighth and needed only ten pitches to retire the side on a strikeout, a popout to third base and a flyout to center field.

In the ninth inning, Wepf struck out the first batter he faced, but top Mariners prospects Harry Ford and Cole Young earned consecutive singles to put the winning run at first base. Wepf recorded the second out of the inning with another strikeout, but both runners advanced into scoring position on a double steal. On a 1-0 count, Windish hit a sharp fly ball to right field that was just over the head of Tulsa right fielder Donovan Casey, allowing the Travelers to score the winning runs.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The blown save from Wepf was his third with the Drillers and his second in his past three appearances.

*After drawing a lead-off walk to begin the game, Taylor Young stole his 35th base of the season. That stolen base ties him with Cooper Bowman for the most in the Texas League. Bowman was transferred to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 31.

*Newcomer Noah Miller earned the Drillers only other hit.

*The final 17 Tulsa hitters were retired in order. The last baserunner came in the fourth inning when Newell reached first base on the strike three wild pitch.

*The Drillers pitching staff did not allow a walk in the game for the third time this season.

*Former Driller Casey made his first start in right field since being signed to a minor league contract by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. It was his first game with Tulsa since July 28, 2021, when he was included in a trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers.

*Catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell threw out two would be base stealers at second base.

*The Drillers 12 strikeouts marked the 53rd time in which Tulsa hitters have struck out at least ten times.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their series with the Travelers on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Starting time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (Double-A Debut, 4-4, 3.39 ERA at Great Lakes)

Arkansas - RHP Michael Morales (0-1, 6.48 ERA)

