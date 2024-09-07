Wind Surge Shut Out by RoughRiders, Jacob DeGrom on Saturday Night

September 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge got shut out 1-0 by the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. With the loss, which was the sixth time the Wind Surge have been shut out this season, the RoughRiders officially take the series.

Alejandro Osuna lasered a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to right field in the home half of the first. Despite the leadoff homer, Pierson Ohl proceeded to retire the next 14 hitters. He went toe-to-toe with a pair of Major League rehabbers in Jacob deGrom and Jacob Latz, who only surrendered one hit, a third inning Kyler Fedko double, through five frames.

Wichita put men on base in each of the final three innings, including a leadoff single that stayed fair near first base from Jake Rucker in the top of the ninth. Alex Isola looped another knock into shallow right field to put men at first and second for the Wind Surge with one out, though the side would strike out to end the game. Wichita's last stand was the only inning with more than a single hit all night long.

Ohl took the loss to move to 5-7 on the season, though he pitched masterfully. One out away from a quality start, he gave up an earned run on three hits with six strikeouts.

