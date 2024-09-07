Jacob DeGrom Shines in Riders' Shutout Victory Over Wind Surge

September 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 1-0 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

Following a scoreless top of the first inning, Frisco (36-26, 80-51) wasted no time as Alejandro Osuna belted a leadoff homer against Wichita (24-38, 55-76) starter Pierson Ohl to take a 1-0 advantage.

Jacob deGrom, making his fourth rehab start and second with Frisco, allowed just one hit while striking out five across 4.0 scoreless innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, Jacob Latz took over on the mound. The lefty finished after 2.0 scoreless, no-hit innings in which he issued two walks and struck out four.

Bryan Magdaleno and Seth Clark preserved the RoughRiders lead as they combined to work 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames with three strikeouts.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ryan Lobus allowed a leadoff single to Jake Rucker before striking out the side to secure his second save of the week.

Offensively, the Riders collected just three hits with the first being a solo homer by Osuna that provided the only run of the game.

The RoughRiders conclude a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 8th. The Riders are expected to turn to LHP Kohl Drake (2-1, 4.38) against RHP C.J. Culpepper (0-1, 5.18) for the Wind Surge.

