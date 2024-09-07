Travs Clinch Postseason Bid

September 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers secured their spot in the 2024 Texas League postseason beating the Corpus Christi Hooks, 6-1 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park to clinch a playoff berth. The Travs will meet the Springfield Cardinals in the divisional round of the playoffs. Four Travelers pitchers combined to strike out 14 Hooks batters with the bullpen dealing 5.1 scoreless innings. Raul Alcantara was awarded the win after working three shutout frames. Jake Anchia hit a two-run home run and Jared Oliva went 3-4 with four runs batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* Corpus Christi threatened for the game's first run in the second inning putting a runner at third with one out but Cole Young, playing with the infield in, snared a line drive and doubled the runner off third base to end the inning.

* Anchia put the Travs on top with a two-run blast in the second inning, part of a four run frame.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Oliva: 3-4, 4 RBI

* LHP Raul Alcantara: Win, 3 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The Travelers head to the postseason for the second year in a row and fourth time in the past six seasons. Their last championship was in 2008.

* Jake Haberer, the longest tenured Trav, dating back to 2019 closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 1.94) making the start against RHP James Hicks (2-2, 5.68). It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

