Chase Davis Homers in Springfield Cardinals Debut

September 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (75-56) dropped a 6-3 decision to Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night. Newest Springfield Cardinal Chase Davis homered on the second pitch he saw in his first game.

Decisions:

W: Keylan Kilgore (5-5)

L: Max Rajcic (10-11)

S: Beck Way (11)

Notables:

Chase Davis homered in the bottom of the second inning on the second pitch of his first at-bat. The number seven Cardinals prospect was called up to Double-A from High-A Peoria on Friday. Saturday was his first game.

Max Rajcic has made 23 starts and has factored into the decision 21 times.

Nathanael Heredia went 0.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen. He has not been charged with a run in seven straight outings.

On Deck:

Sunday, September 8: SPR TBA vs NWA RHP Luinder Avila (6-4, 3.66)

Fan Appreciation Day, 2025 Springfield Cardinals Game Voucher, Postgame Fans-on-field Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

