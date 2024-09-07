Travs Clinch Series & Postseason Berth

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Arkansas captured its final home series as well as a playoff berth with Saturday's 6-1 win over Corpus Christi before 9,172 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Travelers, 22-6 in their last 28 games at home, struck for four in the second, with a Victor Labrada lead-off triple beginning the rally. Hooks lefty Trey Dombroski, who stranded the bases loaded in the first, then yielded a two-run home run by Jake Anchia before Jared Oliva struck for a two-run single.

Cesar Gomez bridged the gap to Miguel Ullola with a 1-2-3 third.

Ullola struggled at the start as he permitted four of the first five Travs to reach. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic rebounded by dispatching nine of 10 to finish his outing.

Ullola, who breezed seven in 3 1/3 innings, is seven strikeouts from matching right-hander Jason Hirsh for first on the Hooks all-time single season strikeout list. Following his performance Saturday, Ullola leads the Double-A ranks with both 158 strikeouts and a .164 batting average against.

Alejandro Torres retired two of three to complete a scoreless seventh. Blair Henley, activated Saturday from Triple-A Sugar Land's injured list, struck out two in a perfect eighth. It marked the first appearance for Henley since July 6.

Corpus Christi third baseman Austin Deming went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and one stolen base. The other two Hooks hits were back-to-back singles by Collin Price and Colin Barber in the ninth.

