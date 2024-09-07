Sandro Fabian Makes MLB Debut

September 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders outfielder Sandro Fabian made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Friday, September 6th in their game against the Los Angeles Angels from Globe Life Field.

Fabian went 0-for-2 against the Angels before being pulled for a pinch hitter.

Spending the last two seasons with Triple-A Round Rock, the 26-year-old hit .270/.343/.462/.805 with 17 home runs and 81 RBIs over 117 games this year with the Express.

The outfielder played 69 games with Frisco in 2022, hitting .258/.325/.480/.805 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs before being promoted to Triple-A Round Rock.

Fabian originally a Giants farmhand, playing his first six minor league seasons with San Francisco organization.

Fabian is the 12th former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 209th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn, Ricky Vanasco, Jack Leiter, Daniel Robert and Sandro Fabian.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th. The Riders are expected to turn to RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 4.50) against RHP Pierson Ohl (4-6, 5.18) for the Wind Surge.

