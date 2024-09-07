Sod Poodles Shut Out In Midland

September 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Midland, Texas - Amarillo was held to three hits in a 4-0 defeat to the Midland Rockhounds on Saturday night. This marked the 14th time Amarillo has been shut out this season and the fifth time against Midland.

Billy Corcoran delivered five innings in his starts while only allowing two runs. Christian Cerda doubled and A.J. Vukovich extended his hitting streak to seven games in the defeat.

Jack Perkins, Oakland's 18th rated prospect, faced Amarillos lineup and gave up a leadoff single to Jancarlos Cintron. Gino Groover grounded into a double play and Caleb Roberts struck out to send Billy Corcoran out to the mound. A leadoff single and stolen base put a runner at second with no outs. A pair of groundouts kept the game scoreless with two outs but a single and double consecutively made the game 2-0.

Corcoran worked out of a bit of trouble in the third inning and Amarillo didn't have another batter reach base until the fifth inning. A.J. Vukovich drew a walk to lead off, but the next three Amarillo hitters got out.

Christian Cerda doubled in the top of the sixth inning but couldn't come around to score. Corcoran was done after five innings of two run baseball and was replaced with Conor Grammes. Grammes gave up a trio of hits in his two innings of work, but used two strikeouts and two double plays to keep Midland off the scoreboard.

Vukovich would extend his hitting streak to seven games with a single with two outs in the seventh inning. His hit was the third for Amarillo and it would be the last baserunner that Amarillo would have the rest of the game.

Taylor Rashi pitched the bottom of the eighth inning and gave up a pair of unearned runs. After a single and a walk, a failed double steal resulted in a pickle in between first and second. Denzel Clarke, the runner at second rounded third and tried to score and the ensuing throw to the plate went to the backstop, allowing the runner at first to reach third on the play. The fourth and final run would score on a wild pitch.

Amarillo went down in order in the ninth inning to end the game.

Midland took game number five of the series 4-0 to improve to 4-1 on the week. Amarillo will play their final road game of the season Sunday afternoon against Midland at 1:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.