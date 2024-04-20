Wind Surge Shut Down by Tulsa

April 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Tulsa utilized four pitchers to deal their first shutout of the season as the Drillers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 5-0 at Riverfront Stadium.

Jose Ramos hammered a pair of home runs to lead the Drillers offense. The Drillers scored two runs in the fifth added a Ramos solo home run in the sixth and a two-run shot in the eighth inning.

Jake Rucker extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fifth-inning single. The Wind Surge offense sputtered on the day with just five hits.

Emmanuel Rodriguez has reached base in all 12 games he has played this season and had an infield hit and walk in the game.

Tulsa starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr earned the win pitching five and a third innings. Marco Raya pitched three scoreless for Wichita and Pierson Ohl took the loss in relief.

The Drillers lead the series three games to one. Wichita falls to 2-11 on the season.

Wichita continues their series with Tulsa tomorrow, Saturday, April 20, at Riverfront Stadium, with the first pitch time set for 6:05 PM. The Wind Surge will play as the Chili Buns and Coleman will give away coolers to the first 2,500 fans. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

