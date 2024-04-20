Wichita Defeats Tulsa

April 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Jake Rucker extended his hit streak and delivered the go-ahead two-run base hit in the sixth inning to give the Wind Surge the lead. The Wind Surge held on to defeat Tulsa 7-3 in front of 4,080 fans at Riverfront Stadium.

Tulsa scored a first inning run to take the lead, but the Surge answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

Tulsa tied the game in the sixth inning before the Wind Surge grabbed the lead in the bottom of the inning. Rucker's hit streak is extended to eight games and Emmanuel Rodriguez added two walks and a hit and has reached base in all 13 games he has played in.

The Drillers lead the series three games to two with the finale on Sunday. Wichita improves to 3-11 on the season.

Wichita continues their series with Tulsa tomorrow, Sunday, April 21, at Riverfront Stadium, with the first pitch time set for 1:05 PM. Jaylin Nowlin starts for Wichita. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

