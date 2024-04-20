Cards Explode with Six-Run 12th, Defeat Sod Poodles 9-4

AMARILLO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (11-2) scored six runs in the top of the 12th inning and got seven innings of one-run ball from four relievers in a 9-4 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-9) on Friday night at Hodgetown. With the win the Cards tied the series at two games apiece.

W: Granillo (2-0)

L: Meza (0-1)

Notabales:

Springfield is now 2-0 in extra-inning games this season.

The Cardinals' six-run 12th inning matched their biggest inning of the season.

Jacob Buchberger's go-ahead double in the 12th inning not only gave the Cardinals their first lead since the 5th inning but also extended Buchberger's hitting streak to four games.

Noah Mendlinger's 12th-inning bases-clearing double extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The Cardinals' bullpen was not only lights out, but clutch. Matt Svanson struck out Tim Tawa to end the 10th inning with the winning run on second base, and Andre Granillo got Lyle Lin looking with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to send the game to the 12th.

Springfield CF Bryan Torres came out of the ballgame in the 6th inning after appearing to injure himself on a diving catch in the 5th.

Cardinal pitchers struck out a season-high 18 batters.

On Deck:

Saturday, April 20 at Amarillo: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-0, 4.76) vs AMA RHP Dylan File (0-1, 9.00)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

