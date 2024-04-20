Early Hole Hampers Hooks

April 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - For the second straight night, San Antonio employed a five-run fifth inning to dash the Hooks' evening, resulting Saturday in an 8-4 Missions win before 5,774 fans at Whataburger Field

Despite the setbacks, Corpus Christi can win the series with a triumph on Sunday.

Kenedy Corona enjoyed a strong night for the Hooks. Along with a terrific diving catch in centerfield, Corona went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.

Miguel Palma plated a Corona double with a base hit up the middle in the fourth. J.C. Correa completed the Corpus Christi scoring by beating out an RBI infield hit in the eighth.

Hook starter Jaime Melendez survived two walks and a hit batsman in a scoreless first, but Melendez's wildness continued as he was able to record only one out in the second.

Cesar Gomez kept the Missions off the board in the third and fourth before giving way to Carlos Betancourt , who delivered 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief.

Jacob DeLabio pitched a scoreless eighth but surrendered a two-out, two-run home run by Ray-Patrick Didder in the final frame.

