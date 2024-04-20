Frisco Trips Travs in Ten

North Little Rock, AR - Despite a rally from three runs down, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Frisco RoughRiders, 8-4 in 10 innings on Saturday at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs never had the lead in the game. Cole Young and Harry Ford had two hits each but Frisco outhit Arkansas 11 to nine. Triston Polley threw two scoreless to get the win while Travis Kuhn was tagged with the loss after being scored on for the first time this season.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs tied it with a three-run sixth inning. Hogan Windish hit a two-run double and Ben Ramirez drove in the tying run on a sacrifice fly.

* Frisco scored four times in the top with the key hit being a two-run single by Max Acosta that pushed the lead to three.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Harry Ford: 2-5, 2 runs

* RHP Luis Curvelo: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs are now 1-1 in extra inning games this season.

* Luis Curvelo extended his scoreless streak to 9.1 innings to begin his Double-A career.

Up Next

The Travs have one more chance to clinch the series on Sunday afternoon with RHP Blas Castano starting. It is Operation: Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday with brunch at the ballpark and a free kids clinic pregame and kids run the bases postgame. First pitch is set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

