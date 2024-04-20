Champlain & Co. Win Duel, 3-1 for Third-Straight on Friday

April 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS - Chandler Champlain, Austin Cox, and Beck Way combined for 10 strikeouts in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-7) 3-1 win over the Midland RockHounds (8-5) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The two teams continue their series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

Champlain struck out six over his team-best six-inning start, holding Midland to just one run on five hits while earning the first quality start of the season for a Naturals starter. Austin Cox (1-0) earned the win after throwing two innings in relief, striking out two with a walk. Beck Way earned the first save of his career, throwing one inning with two punch outs to close the game for NWA.

Oakland prospect Jacob Wilson started the scoring in the top of the third with a solo homer off Champlain in the third, but Northwest Arkansas answered back in the bottom of the inning when Josh Lester singled to right, driving in Peyton Wilson to tie the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Naturals took their first lead of the night. Rodolfo Durán doubled to left, scoring Diego Hernandez from first to take a 2-1 edge. Peyton Wilson extended the lead on a ground out to second, bringing home Durán to give NWA a 3-1 edge and it was the only lead they needed, with the bullpen shutting things down, going on to win by the same score.

The Naturals look to wrap up a series win on Saturday as LH Tyson Guerrero (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound for his second start of the season, beginning with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

