Another Five-Run Frame Leads Missions To Game Five Win Over Hooks

April 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - After scoring seven runs on Friday night, the San Antonio Missions erupted for eight more on Saturday as they defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-4 in the fifth game of their six-game series.

For the second consecutive night, the Missions scored five runs in the second inning. This gave starting pitcher Ryan Bergert a nice cushion, which he and the bullpen held onto. With the win, the Missions can earn a series split in tomorrow night's finale from the Texas Gulf Coast.

Hooks starter Jaime Melendez hit two batters and walked one to load the bases in the second inning. The Missions did not waste the early opportunity. Jakob Marsee started the scoring with an RBI single followed by a Nathan Martorella single that drove in a pair. Brandon Valenzuela and Robert Perez Jr. joined the fun with consecutive run-producing hits, and the Missions led 5-0 headed to the bottom of the second inning.

Bergert held the Hooks scoreless until Miguel Palma singled home Kenedy Corona in the fourth frame to make it 5-1 in favor of San Antonio. Connor Hollis wasted no time getting that run back for the Missions, as his two-out RBI single made it 6-1 in the fifth.

Bergert handed that five-run advantage off to Reggie Lawson with two outs in the fifth. Lawson gave up a two-run double to Corona as the Hooks cut the lead to 6-3 after five innings. Lawson bounced back with a strong sixth inning before departing in favor of Carter Loewen.

Loewen let in one Hooks run on an infield single in the eighth inning, but a big strikeout helped him escape with a 6-4 Missions lead intact on the way to the ninth. That's when Ray-Patrick Didder walloped a two-run home run to left field, giving San Antonio some insurance.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jayvien Sandridge shut the door with a pair of strikeouts and secured an 8-4 San Antonio victory.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-4

With the win, San Antonio improves to 8-6 on the season

Martorella: Reached base safely in all 14 games this season

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K

Jaime Melendez (Hooks starter): 1.1 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 3 BB

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): DNP

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, SB

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 2-5, R, 2 RBI

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 21st

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 2-4, RBI, BB

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 2 HBP, left game in 2nd inning

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #92 MLB): DNP

Jose Fleury (#9 Astros prospect): DNP

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB

Jordan Brewer (#20 Astros prospect): 0-2, R

Miguel Palma (#25 Astros prospect): 1-4, RBI

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, April 21st. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Luis Angel Rodriguez (1-0, 3.52) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

