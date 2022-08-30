Wind Surge Insider

August 30, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Recap:

8.23 - 8.28 - The Wind Surge dropped the series against the Frisco RoughRiders but still sit in first place in the Texas League North Standings.

8.26 - Wind Surge Mascot, Windy, made an appearance at the Coleman Night Out to play games and interact with students and their families at Coleman Middle School.

8.27 - The Wind Surge hosted another successful River Clean Up event. While this was the final River Clean-Up taking place during the regular season this initiative will be continued during the off-season.

Upcoming Events & Promotions:

8.30 -9.4- -The Wind Surge will play Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals on the road for a six-game series.

9.3 - Come stride your way to better health with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas! Participants are invited to walk around the stadium concourse. Walkers who attend will receive a limited-edition tee shirt, while supplies last.

9.6-9.11 - The Wind Surge will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, for the final regular season home series as their push for a second consecutive playoff spot continues.

9.9 - Fireworks Friday - Join us as we celebrate teachers and students for Back-to-School Night! It's also the final regular season fireworks show.

9.10 - Stadium Replica Giveaway- The first 2,000 fans on Saturday will receive a Stadium Replica.

9.13-9.18 - The Surge will finish the regular season on the road against the Midland Rockhounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A's.

9.20 - Potential playoff game at Riverfront Stadium!

Video Highlights: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQ4BwuygEzQ

