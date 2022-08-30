RoughRiders Reveal 2023 Schedule

August 30, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to release the 2023 season schedule ahead of their 20th Anniversary Season.

The RoughRiders are slated to play a 138-game schedule in 2023, which includes 69 home dates at Riders Field. The season kicks off on April 6th versus the Amarillo Sod Poodles (an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate).

A key detail of the 2023 RoughRiders schedule is 12 fun-filled weekends at Riders Field, two per month spanning from early April to mid-September.

For the third-straight season, the six-game series format is back in 2023 with two exceptions. Opening Weekend (April 6th - 8th) and the first weekend after the All-Star Break (July 14th - 16th), both against the Sod Poodles, will be three-game series.

From May 9th to May 21st, the RoughRiders will host back-to-back homestands against the Wichita Wind Surge (a Minnesota Twins affiliate) and the Sod Poodles.

After not hosting the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate in 2022, the Springfield Cardinals will come to Riders Field from June 20th to June 25th.

The Corpus Christi Hooks (affiliate of the Houston Astros) will visit Riders Field for the only time in 2023 from August 29th to September 3rd.

The All-Star Break will be from July 10th to July 13th.

You can view the PDF version of the 2023 schedule.

Game times for the 2023 season will be announced at a later date.

The full 2023 schedule breakdown (bold indicates home series):

DATE...............................TEAM.............................................AFFILIATE

April 6th-8th................vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles.............Arizona Diamondbacks

April 11th-16th..............at San Antonio Missions................San Diego Padres

April 18th-23th.............vs. Arkansas Travelers...............Seattle Mariners

April 25th-April 30th......at Amarillo Sod Poodles..............Arizona Diamondbacks

May 2nd-7th.................at Midland RockHounds..............Oakland Athletics

May 9th-14th...............vs. Wichita Wind Surge..............Minnesota Twins

May 16th-21st.............vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles...........Arizona Diamondbacks

May 23rd-28th.............at Arkansas Travelers...................Seattle Mariners

May 30th-June 4th......vs. San Antonio Missions.........San Diego Padres

June 6th-11th...............at Corpus Christi Hooks.............Houston Astros

June 13th-18th.............at NW Arkansas Naturals...........Kansas City Royals

June 20th-25th.............vs. Springfield Cardinals........St. Louis Cardinals

June 28th-July 3rd........at San Antonio Missions............San Diego Padres

July 4th-9th................vs. Midland RockHounds.......Oakland Athletics

July 14th-16th................at Amarillo Sod Poodles...........Arizona Diamondbacks

July 18th-23rd..............vs. San Antonio Missions........San Diego Padres

July 25th-30th...............at Wichita Wind Surge..............Minnesota Twins

August 1st-6th............vs. Midland RockHounds.......Oakland Athletics

August 8th-13th...........at Corpus Christi Hooks...........Houston Astros

August 15th-20th........vs. Tulsa Drillers.....................Los Angeles Dodgers

August 22nd-27th........at Midland RockHounds..........Oakland Athletics

August 29th-Sept. 3rd..vs. Corpus Christi Hooks....Houston Astros

Sept. 4th-10th..............vs. NW Arkansas Naturals..........................Kansas City Royals**

Sept. 12th-17th............at Amarillo Sod Poodles.........Arizona Diamondbacks

**Frisco and Northwest Arkansas will begin the series on September 4th then take an off day on September 5th and continue the series on September 6th.

For group or hospitality information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.