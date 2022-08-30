Travs Blank Hounds Before Rain Hits
August 30, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Midland, TX - In a game called due to rain the top of the 6th inning, the Arkansas Travelers won the first game of their roadtrip, 8-0 over the Midland RockHounds. The offense put up 12 hits and drew seven walks with eight runners crossing home plate. Prelander Berroa kept the Hounds at bay with four shutout frames and Rob Kaminsky worked a scoreless fifth inning. Jack Larsen and Cade Marlowe each had three hits while Joe Rizzo and Jake Scheiner both homered.
Moments That Mattered
* Arkansas scored in the opening inning on a base hit by Jack Larsen with the bases loaded. They potentially could have had a bigger inning but had two runners thrown out on that same play, one at home and one at second.
* Rizzo opened the third inning with a line drive solo homer to right field setting the stage for a four-run frame.
Notable Travs Performances
* CF Cade Marlowe: 3-3, BB, RBI
* RHP Prelander Berroa: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K
News and Notes
* The shutout victory was the Travs' 11th of the season.
* Rain became too much with Arkansas batting in top of the sixth inning with two on and two out at the beginning of Jose Caballero's at-bat.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Bryce Miller on the mound against righty Trey Supak. First pitch is at 6:30 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 30, 2022
- Amarillo Opens Series with Walk-Off Win over Frisco - Frisco RoughRiders
- Fortunate Bounce Helps Drillers in 7-3 Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Surge Drop Opener in Springfield - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Blank Hounds Before Rain Hits - Arkansas Travelers
- RoughRiders Reveal 2023 Schedule - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wind Surge Insider - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travelers Announce 2023 Schedule - Arkansas Travelers
- San Antonio Missions 2023 Schedule Announced - San Antonio Missions
- Dollard Deals Again; Travs Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2023 Schedule Announced - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Jack Flaherty Expected to Make Rehab Start for Springfield this Wednesday - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Travs Blank Hounds Before Rain Hits
- Travelers Announce 2023 Schedule
- Dollard Deals Again; Travs Win
- Kolek, 3 Relievers Shut Out Tulsa
- Travs Hang Ten in Win