Travs Blank Hounds Before Rain Hits

Midland, TX - In a game called due to rain the top of the 6th inning, the Arkansas Travelers won the first game of their roadtrip, 8-0 over the Midland RockHounds. The offense put up 12 hits and drew seven walks with eight runners crossing home plate. Prelander Berroa kept the Hounds at bay with four shutout frames and Rob Kaminsky worked a scoreless fifth inning. Jack Larsen and Cade Marlowe each had three hits while Joe Rizzo and Jake Scheiner both homered.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored in the opening inning on a base hit by Jack Larsen with the bases loaded. They potentially could have had a bigger inning but had two runners thrown out on that same play, one at home and one at second.

* Rizzo opened the third inning with a line drive solo homer to right field setting the stage for a four-run frame.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Cade Marlowe: 3-3, BB, RBI

* RHP Prelander Berroa: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* The shutout victory was the Travs' 11th of the season.

* Rain became too much with Arkansas batting in top of the sixth inning with two on and two out at the beginning of Jose Caballero's at-bat.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Bryce Miller on the mound against righty Trey Supak. First pitch is at 6:30 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

