Fortunate Bounce Helps Drillers in 7-3 Win

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers did not get many good breaks during a just-completed 2-10 road trip, but they got one Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game home stand. Down 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Carson Taylor appeared to hit an inning-ending ground out, but the ball struck the first base bag and turned into run-scoring single. It not only plated the Drillers first run, it opened the gates for what turned into a five-run inning that led to a 7-3 Tulsa win.

Once in front, the Drillers bullpen made sure the lead held. Four different relievers combined for 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit to complete the victory.

Northwest Arkansas established an early lead with the game's first run in the top of the first inning. With one out, Diego Hernandez singled, stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. Hernandez came home on Tyler Gentry's sacrifice fly.

The Naturals upped their lead to 3-0 with single runs in both the third and fourth innings. Tucker Bradley hit his tenth homer of the season in the third, and C.J. Alexander led off the fourth with a double and eventually scored on a ground out from John Rave.

The Drillers erased the deficit with their five runs in the bottom of the fourth, and the fortuitous ricochet got the big inning started. With runners at first and second with two outs, Taylor's grounder looked like an inning-ending out before deflecting off the first base bag for run-scoring hit. With the inning still alive, Leonel Valera followed with a three-run homer before Kody Hoese capped the rally with a solo home run that gave Tulsa a 5-3 lead.

A two-out throwing error in the seventh inning gave the Drillers a pair of unearned runs and accounted for the final score.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Reliever Tanner Dodson was the first reliever out of the Tulsa bullpen, taking over for starter Nick Nastrini in the fourth inning. Dodson did not allow a base runner in 1.2 scoreless innings and picked up the win to improve his record to 3-0. Since returning from the Development List on August 9, Dodson has not allowed an earned run in six appearances.

*Nick Robertson followed Dodson to the mound and worked 1.2 scoreless innings. Jose Hernandez was next out of the pen and struck out all four batters he faced.

*Gus Varland completed the game with a 1-2-3 ninth while picking up two strikeouts.

*Nastrini worked 3.1 innings and was charged with three runs on four hits. Seven of the ten outs he recorded came via strikeouts.

*The five Tulsa pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

*Valera and Hoese led a nine-hit offensive attack with two hits each. Valera's homer was his ninth of the year, while Hoese's blast was his fifth.

*The Drillers have a 9-10 record against the Naturals this season. They are 33-26 at ONEOK Field.

*August will mark their first losing month of the year. Even with Tuesday's win, the Drillers are just 9-16 during the month with just one game remaining.

*Nastrini was activated from the Inactive List prior to the game. He filled the roster spot held by Kyle Hurt who was placed on the Injured List.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and the Naturals will continue their six-game series with game two on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The pitching matchup will be:

NW Arkansas - LHP Anthony Veneziano (5-8, 6.36)

Tulsa - RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

