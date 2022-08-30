Amarillo Opens Series with Walk-Off Win over Frisco

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders could not hold a 4-1 lead in the series opener against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday evening in 5-4 walk-off defeat from HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles tied the game in the eighth before Triston English won it in the ninth with a walk-off single to left field.

The Riders (28-23, 64-56) jumped on the board first in the top of the second inning thanks to three doubles. Luisangel Acuna began the hit parade with a two-bagger before Kellen Strahm doubled him home to make it 1-0. Frainyer Chavez then connected on an RBI double before Scott Kapers singled him home to increase the lead to 3-0.

That score held until the Sod Poodles (27-24, 59-61) scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Jordan Lawlar in the third against Riders starter Jack Leiter.

Leiter finished the night with a no-decision, allowing two runs, both earned, on six hits over his five innings while striking out five and walking one.

Riders second baseman Justin Foscue then extended the advantage in the sixth to 4-1 with a solo home run to left-center field, his 11th of the season. Of his 11 home runs, five have come against Amarillo this year.

After a run scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth for Amarillo to make the score 4-2, Sod Poodles second baseman Tim Tawa plated two runs on a bloop double down the right field line to tie the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jorge Barrosa led off the inning for the Sod Poodles with a walk against Riders pitcher Grant Wolfram (3-3) and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Lawlar lined out to right field, Leandro Cedeno was intentionally walked and Tai Tiedemann entered for Frisco, who allowed the walk-off single down the left-field line off the wall to English.

Blake Rogers (4-4) earned the win for the Sod Poodles, throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles meet for game two of the six-game series on Wednesday, August 31st at 6:05 p.m. from HODGETOWN. RHP Tim Brennan (6-3, 276) gets the start for Frisco against RHP Ross Carver (1-3, 8.02).

Frisco returns home to begin their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6th with an 11:05 a.m. start on an Olsson Education Day at Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

